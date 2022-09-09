World Suicide Prevention Day: 5 Indian celebrities who opened up about mental health struggles

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10 every year. The purpose of this day is to destigmatise mental health issues and raise awareness about the causes of suicide that can, in turn, reduce instances of suicide worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, we lose more than 7 lakh people to suicide each year. “By raising awareness, reducing the stigma around suicide, and encouraging well-informed action, we can reduce instances of suicide around the world,” the organisation wrote in its note on World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD, which was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Creating hope through action” is the theme for World Suicide Prevention Day 2022. The first step in raising awareness and destigmatising the topic of mental health is talking about it publicly. Mental health issues were long considered something to be brushed under the carpet. Over the last few years, however, things have changed for the better. Much work has been done to change public perception about mental health. Some credit for this goes to celebrities who used their public platform for the greater good and spoke about their own struggles with mental health as a way to destigmatise the topic.

Here are 5 Indian celebrities who opened up about their battle with depression, anxiety and other mental health problems:

Arguably the actor who has done the most to bring the issue of mental health to centre stage. Deepika Padukone opened up about her battle with depression in 2015. In the same year, she launched the Live Love Laugh Foundation to “create awareness about mental health, reduce stigma associated with mental illness, and provide credible mental health resources.”

On the foundation’s website, Deepika Padukone documents her struggle with depression, which she says left her constantly sad, irritable and exhausted. It was her mother who insisted that Padukone seek professional help. “The love and support of my family, counselor, and psychiatrist encouraged me through those dark days,” the actor writes. “No life should be lost to mental illness,” she feels.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is another actor who has been refreshingly candid about her mental health struggles. In a 2015 interview with Vogue, Sharma revealed that she is on medication for anxiety as she urged more people to come forward and talk about mental health openly.

“I have anxiety. And I’m treating my anxiety. I’m on medication for my anxiety,” she said. “Why am I saying this? Because it’s a completely normal thing. It’s a biological problem. In my family, there have been cases of depression. More and more people should talk openly about it.”

Ileana D’Cruz spoke about struggling with Body Dysmorphic Disorder, anxiety and depression in a 2016 interview with Miss Malini. The actor eventually sought professional help and credits her family for their immense support.

“Anxiety has been a big problem for me, but I think my biggest struggle has been depression,” she said, recalling that there were times she would just sit and cry for hours. “There was a time I didn’t want to get out of the house – I used to get really emotional, I used to sit in a corner and just cry for hours. And I didn’t even want to go out to get groceries, that’s how bad it was. It can be really consuming if you let it get there.”

Alia Bhatt

Another mainstream actor who has done her bit to destigmatise mental health is Alia Bhatt, who opened up about her battle with anxiety in 2019.

“I haven’t been depressed but I’ve had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It’s been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It’s not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low,” she said in an interview. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt has also published a book about her own struggles with mental health.

During the filming of Badlapur, Varun Dhawan battled depression. Depression is not a term he would throw around loosely, said the actor.

“I was depressed. I was not clinically declared depressed but I was heading there. I was very sad to a certain degree. I don't want to use the term 'depression' loosely because it's a serious illness. It definitely affected my mental health. I was prescribed and did see a doctor for it as well,” he said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out immediately to a suicide prevention helpline. You can find some phone numbers and contact information here:

Suicide helplines:

iCall Psychosocial Helpline - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Aasra - 91-9820466726 (24 hour helpline)

Mitram Foundation - +91 80 2572 2573 or +91-90197 08133 from 10 am to 4 pm on all days.

Samaritans Mumbai - +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530 (5 pm to 8 pm, all days)