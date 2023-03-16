This Indian company announced a holiday for all employees on World Sleep Day 2023

What are the chances of your boss giving you a Friday off voluntarily so that you can sleep before the weekend fever kicks in especially if it falls on World Sleep Day? If you're an employee of Wakefit, the sleep gods are smiling down on you because the Bengaluru-headquartered company has indeed offered all its employees a special holiday on March 17 as a "gift of sleep".

In an internal email, Wakefit stated, "As sleep enthusiasts, we consider Sleep Day a festival, especially when it falls on a Friday."

This, however, is not the first time that the company -- which has positioned itself as a sleep solutions firm instead of a mere online mattress company -- has banked on sleep to grab eyeballs.

Last year, Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda announced that the company would allow staff members to nap for up to 30 minutes at work.

“We have decided to normalise afternoon naps at work and declare 2 to 2.30 pm as the official nap time for all our employees,” wrote Ramalingegowda in his email, a screenshot of which Wakefit shared on social media yesterday.