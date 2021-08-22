MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

World Sanskrit Day 2021: Top Sanskrit quotes and their meaning in English

World Sanskrit Day 2021: The day was first celebrated in 1969 after the Ministry of Education of the Government of India issued instructions to celebrate Sanskrit Day at the Central and state levels.

Moneycontrol News
August 22, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
The World Sanskrit Day, or Vishva Samskrita Dinam, is celebrated on Shravana Poornima every year to spread awareness, promote and revive the ancient India Language, and this year it falls on August 22. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The World Sanskrit Day, or Vishva Samskrita Dinam, is celebrated on Shravana Poornima every year to spread awareness, promote and revive the ancient India Language, and this year it falls on August 22. (Representative image: Shutterstock)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mark World Sanskrit Day 2021 and shared his greetings with the people in Sanskrit.

The word Sanskrit is a compound word consisting of ‘saṃ’ – meaning together, good, well, perfected -- and ‘kṛta’ – meaning made, formed, work. Together, the term connotes a work that has been "well prepared, pure and perfect.

The World Sanskrit Day, or Vishva Samskrita Dinam, is celebrated on Shravana Poornima every year to spread awareness, promote and revive the ancient India Language, and this year it falls on August 22.

The day was first celebrated in 1969 after the Ministry of Education of the Government of India issued instructions to celebrate Sanskrit Day at the Central and state levels.

On this Sanskrit Day, take a look at top Sanskrit quotes and their meaning in English:

- Quote: वसुंधैव कुटुम्वकम्।
Transliteration: Vasundhaiva katumvakaṁ|

Meaning: The whole earth is a family.

- Quote: अहम् ब्रह्मास्मि।
Transliteration: Ahaṁ Brahmāsmi|

Meaning: I am the infinite reality.

- Quote: न कालमतिवर्तन्ते महान्तः स्वेषु कर्मसु।
Transliteration: na kālamativartante mahāntaḥ sveṣu karmasu।

Meaning: Great people never delay their duties.

- Quote: स्वस्तिप्रजाभ्यः परिपालयन्तां न्यायेन मार्गेण महीं महीशाः।
गोब्राह्मणेभ्यः शुभमस्तु नित्यं लोकाः समस्ताः सुखिनो भवन्तु॥
Transliteration: svastiprajābhyaḥ paripālayantāṃ nyāyena mārgeṇa mahīṃ mahīśāḥ।
gobrāhmaṇebhyaḥ śubhamastu nityaṃ lokāḥ samastāḥ sukhino bhavantu॥
Meaning: May the well-being of all people be protected By the powerful and mighty leaders be with law and justice.

May the success be with all divinity and scholars, May all (samastāḥ) the worlds (lokāḥ) become (bhavantu) happy (sukhino).​

- Quote: स्वस्मै स्वल्पं समाजाय सर्वस्वं।
Transliteration: svasmai svalpaṃ samājāya sarvasvaṃ|

Meaning: A little bit for yourself and everything for others!

- Quote: विवेकख्यातिरविप्लवा हानोपायः।
Transliteration: vivekakhyātiraviplavā hānopāyaḥ।

Meaning: Uninterrupted practice of discrimination (between real and unreal) is the means to liberation and the cessation of ignorance.​

- Quote: दीर्घसूत्री विनश्यति।
Transliteration: Dīrghasūtrī vinaśyati|

Meaning: Prolonged laziness is the cause of destruction

- Quote: योगश्चित्तवृत्तिनिरोधः ।
Transliteration: yogaścittavṛttinirodhaḥ|

Meaning: Yoga is restraining the mind-stuff (Chitta) from taking various forms (Vrttis).​

- Quote: महाजनो येन गतः स पन्थाः।
Transliteration: Mahājano Yena gataḥ sa panthāḥ|

Meaning: Do what the great men do.

- Quote: यत भावो-तत भवति।
Transliteration: Yat bhāvo-tat bhavati|

Meaning: You become what you believe

- Quote: मा त्यज।
Transliteration: Mā tyaja|Meaning: Do not give up.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Narendra Modi #Sanskrit #trending
first published: Aug 22, 2021 12:07 pm

