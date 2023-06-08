World Oceans Day: History, significance and theme this year

World Oceans Day's this year's theme is 'Planet Ocean: tides are changing'.

June 8th marks an important day for our planet's most abundant and awe-inspiring resource—the ocean. World Oceans Day, a global observance celebrated annually, brings attention to the crucial role the oceans play in sustaining life on Earth. From its humble beginnings to its current worldwide recognition, this day holds immense significance in raising awareness and promoting actions for the conservation and sustainable use of our oceans.

History

The history of World Oceans Day dates back to 1992 when the Government of Canada proposed the concept at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. It was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2008. Since then, every year on June 8th, nations, organizations, and individuals come together to honour the world's oceans and reflect upon their importance for our planet's well-being.

Significance

The oceans cover about 71 percent of the Earth's surface and host a vast array of marine life, including countless species yet to be discovered. They provide food, livelihoods, and resources to billions of people around the world. Not only are the oceans a source of economic prosperity, but they also regulate our climate, generate oxygen, and absorb a significant amount of carbon dioxide. Furthermore, the oceans offer endless opportunities for recreation, tourism, and inspiration for art, literature, and scientific exploration.

Pollution, overfishing, habitat destruction, and climate change pose significant threats to marine ecosystems. Rising sea levels, ocean acidification, and the bleaching of coral reefs are just a few of the consequences of unsustainable practices.

Theme

The theme for World Oceans Day 2023 is "Planet Ocean: tides are changing," will shed light on how we can work together to ensure the ocean’s health and well-being.

The UN said it is "joining forces with decision-makers, indigenous leaders, scientists, private sector executives, civil society, celebrities, and youth activists" to put the ocean first.

International agreements and conventions such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Paris Agreement also contribute to the sustainable management and preservation of our oceans.

The United Nations will host a hybrid celebration of the event on today; in-person attendance will be at the UN Headquarters in New York and will be broadcasted live.