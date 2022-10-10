English
    World Mental Health Day: 5 films that explore depression and grief

    World Mental Health Day 2022: Artful narratives shining light on mental health troubles.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 10, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
    ‘Silver Linings Playbook’. (Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

    On October 10, organisations the world over mark Mental Health Day to destigmatise mental health troubles. To observe the day, we look at some artful films made on the subject over the years.

    1) Silver Linings Playbook

    The protagonists of this acclaimed 2012 film are Pat (Bradley Cooper), a young man battling a manic depressive disorder, and Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), a grieving widow. The movie was praised for its authentic description of mental health struggles. It also won Lawrence a Best Actor Oscar.

     

    2) Prozac Nation (2001)

    The psychological drama starring Christina Ricci is based on American writer and journalist Elizabeth Wurtzel's memoir detailing her battle with depression. The film's title refers to an antidepressant.

    3) World's Greatest Dad (2009)

    Robin Williams delivers a poignant performance in World's Greatest Dad, a film that delves into depression. It has been described as a "devastatingly funny" film shining light on the "modern grief industry".

    4) Sylvia (2003)

    The biographical drama starring Gwyneth Paltrow sheds light on American poet and Sylvia Plath's struggle with depression. Plath died by suicide in 1963, when she was just 30.

    5) The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

    The American coming-of-age film shows the protagonist coping with his friend's death  by suicide and his own tumultuous past.

    The film, starring Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller, is an adaptation of the Stephen Chbosky's novel of the same name.
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 12:26 pm
