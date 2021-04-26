World Immunisation Week | Google Doodle thanks COVID-19 healthcare workers, scientific researchers

"This World Immunization Week, we send our thanks to every public health worker and scientific researcher working tirelessly to find ways to defeat COVID-19," Google tweeted. [Source: Google India]

With the global pandemic still hovering the world, especially India, Google Doodle, on April 26, shared a gif to thank healthcare workers, doctors and researchers, across the world, who are working tirelessly to find ways to defeat COVID-19



This #WorldImmunizationWeek, we send our thanks to every public health worker and scientific researcher working tirelessly to find ways to defeat COVID-19

Know more about our #GoogleDoodle here: https://t.co/O1ONnmGswe. pic.twitter.com/nGfjedvoYE April 26, 2021

"This World Immunization Week, we send our thanks to every public health worker and scientific researcher working tirelessly to find ways to defeat COVID-19," the world's largest search engine tweeted.

On its website the search engine wrote, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help each other more than ever. Over the next few weeks, we’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Today we would like to say: to all public health workers and researchers in the scientific community, thank you. ”

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The animated doodle shows the letter 'G' sending heart emojis as a token of love and appreciation to the letter 'E' who is acting as a researcher with glasses which is wearing a pair of glasses and is surrounded by books and a globe. There are also two graphs, the left graph signifies a surge in cases and the right graph shows that cases plateauing.

Meanwhile, India is especially struggling with the second wave with shortage of beds, medical oxygen and vaccines. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he was devastated to see the worsening COVID crisis in India. He said that Google is providing Rs 135 crore to India and UNICEF for medical supplies and grants to help India.



Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.https://t.co/OHJ79iEzZH April 26, 2021