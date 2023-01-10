World Hindi Day 2023: History, significance of Vishwa Hindi Diwas on January 10

World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10 every year to promote awareness about the language across the world. It is also the day when Hindi, India’s national language, was spoken for the first time in the United Nations General Assembly.

It was on this day in 1975 that the first World Hindi Conference was held in Nagpur. Since then, such conferences are organised in different parts of the world every year.

This year, the 12th World Hindi Conference will be organised in Fiji by the Foreign Ministry in collaboration with the Fiji government from February 15 to 17. The location for the 2023 event was decided during the 11th World Hindi Conference held in Mauritius last year.

Theme of World Hindi Conference 2023:

The theme this year is "Hindi – Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence".

At the event, Hindi scholars from India and other countries will be honoured with "Vishwa Hindi Samman" for their special contribution in the field of Hindi.

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Diwas While World Hindi Day is a global call to promote Hindi, Hindi Diwas--observed on September 14--is celebrated mostly within India. Inspirational quotes "A country that does not have the pride of its language and literature cannot be advanced." -Dr Rajendra Prasad "Use of Hindi in national practice is necessary for the progress of the country" -Mahatma Gandhi "Hindi is the soul of Indian culture." -Kamalapati Tripathi ""Our Nagari is the most scientific script in the world." - Rahul Sankrityayan. "No one can stop the promotion and development of Hindi" -Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant "Hindi is not the language of any one state but is the most spoken language in the country" -William Carey

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE