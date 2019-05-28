App
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Health Organization officially recognises 'gaming disorder' as an illness

The Global Video Game Industry Association expressed concern over how the WHO reached its conclusion without the consensus of the academic community.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Being hooked on gaming is now officially a disorder. The World Health Organization (WHO) initially proposed adding ‘gaming disorder’ to its list of diseases in 2018.

During an annual general meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, member countries officially recognised addiction to gaming on PCs, consoles and smartphones as an international disease.

“Gaming disorder” is now the latest addition to WHO’s list of modern diseases in its International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

The World Health Organization explained the rationale behind its decision in a statement: “Studies suggest that gaming disorder affects only a small proportion of people who engage in digital- or video-gaming activities. However, people who partake in gaming should be alert to the amount of time they spend on gaming activities, particularly when it is to the exclusion of other daily activities.”

“Gaming Disorder” can now be found under the “disorders due to addictive behaviour” section of the ICD.

The WHO’s decision to categorise gaming as a disorder hasn’t been well-received, with the organisation facing backlash from the gaming community.

Delegates of the global video game industry – from countries around the world including Europe, Australia, North America, Asia, and South America – have requested that the World Health Organization take back its decision.

Gaming as a profession

Today, the gaming industry is one of the biggest verticals in the entertainment sector, a multi-billion dollar industry. Categorising gaming as a disorder can create a major roadblock for aspiring professional gamers who dream of competing in Esports events.

But it isn’t just Esports, tons of gamers by day, streamer by night have made very successful careers on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Consider professional Esports gamers, who have the potential to make millions of dollars by age 40, then there are Twitch streamers who make anywhere between a cent to a dollar for one view per hour. Imagine the earning potential of top streamers like “Ninja” and “Shroud” who have followers in the millions and total page views in the hundred million.

Gaming in Academics

Not to mention, gaming schools that encourage aspiring gamers to pursue a career in the industry. Don’t forget the Esports tournaments that offer minimal prize money and cover students college tuition and fees. Chung-Ang University in South Korea (One of the top 10 schools in the country) accepts competitive gamers as student-athletes.

Beyond the community

The Global Video Game Industry Association expressed concern over how the WHO reached its conclusion without the consensus of the academic community. But it isn’t just the gaming community, last year, 36 academics, social scientists and mental health professionals published a journal paper opposing the World Health Organization’s decision to categorise gaming as a disorder.

There are pros and cons to gaming but as Oscar Wilde said Everything in moderation, including moderation perhaps provides an answer.
First Published on May 28, 2019 05:23 pm

