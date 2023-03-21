World Down Syndrome Day 2023: History, significance and theme

World Down Syndrome Day will be observed on Tuesday, March 21. The objective behind observing World Down Syndrome Day is to develop a united voice that advocates for the rights, inclusion and well-being of the population sections suffering from Down Syndrome.

History of World Down Syndrome Day

Down Syndrome Association Singapore launched and hosted the World Down Syndrome Day website for five years between 2006 and 2010. This was done on behalf of the Down Syndrome International (DSi).

Later, the Brazilian Federation of Associations of Down Syndrome worked together with DSi and other members to establish a campaign to generate global support.

After the joint work of Poland and Brazil, a resolution was adopted by consensus during the plenary meet of the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly on November 11, 2011. Additionally, the DSi also launched a global petition which received more than 12000 signatures in two weeks, which was presented to the Chair of the Third Committee. On December 19 2011, the United Nations General Assembly officially declared March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day and it was observed for the first time in 2012. The date for World Down Syndrome Day (March 21) was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which leads to Down Syndrome. Related stories Google Doodle celebrates Persian New Year Nowruz with flowers

Watch: PM Modi, Japan’s Kishida enjoy ‘tasty Golgappas’ in Delhi The significance of World Down Syndrome Day is to ensure that patients suffering from Down Syndrome disorder are treated equally in all walks of society. The theme for 2023 World Down Syndrome Day is "With Us Not For Us". Also Read: Bengaluru woman, 23, is first Indian with Down syndrome to be selected for premier fashion show Down Syndrome and Its Effects Down syndrome is a genetic disease caused by the presence of third copy of chromosome-21. A normal human being has 46 chromosomes in their body cells, but patients with Down syndrome have 47 chromosomes and hence, look different to other human beings. Children diagnosed with Down syndrome can suffer from different disorders such as hearing loss, eye problems and congenital heart disorders. Down syndrome gets its name from British doctor John Langdon Down, who was the first to clinically identify the condition in 1866.

