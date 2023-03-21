 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

World Down Syndrome Day 2023: History, significance and theme

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST

World Down Syndrome Day will be observed on Tuesday, March 21, to raise awareness about Down Syndrome.

The theme for 2023 World Down Syndrome Day is With Us Not For Us.

World Down Syndrome Day will be observed on Tuesday, March 21. The objective behind observing World Down Syndrome Day is to develop a united voice that advocates for the rights, inclusion and well-being of the population sections suffering from Down Syndrome.

History of World Down Syndrome Day

Down Syndrome Association Singapore launched and hosted the World Down Syndrome Day website for five years between 2006 and 2010. This was done on behalf of the Down Syndrome International (DSi).

Later, the Brazilian Federation of Associations of Down Syndrome worked together with DSi and other members to establish a campaign to generate global support.