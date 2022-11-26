World Cup fans try to smuggle beer into stadium using binoculars | Watch

Mexican fans were seen trying to sneak beer into a Qatar stadium (Image: TrollFootball/Twitter)

Mexican fans were caught trying to sneak beer into a FIFA World Cup stadium using a flask shaped like binoculars. Footage that has gone viral online shows a fan dressed in a green football shirt standing next to officials who hold his binoculars.



A Mexico fan tried to to sneak in alcohol in binoculars and still got caught pic.twitter.com/2dpNqIqRf9

— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 24, 2022

The fan and his companion were seen trying to convince Qatari officials that the binoculars were nothing more than an innocent device to watch the match up-close. They were caught in the lie when the official unscrewed the top and sniffed the contents of the binocular-shaped flask.

The footage has racked up 2.8 million views on Twitter.

Qatar has banned the sale of beer at the eight stadiums where the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches are taking place. The question of where to get a drink, a fixture at sporting events around the world, in the conservative Islamic country has been top of mind for many fans since Qatar banned the sale of beer in stadiums in a stunning about-face.

Initially, FIFA-sponsor Budweiser was the only beer permitted to be sold at official venues. Qatar later banned the sale of all beer in a last-minute decision.

As a result, many of Doha's bars and nightclubs - one of the rare places fans can get alcohol – have been packed with crowds and had their tables fully booked since the World Cup kicked off.

(With inputs from AP)