World Cup 2019 | India vs NZ semifinal: CEA KV Subramanian has an advice for Kohli & Co

Having been in the news for the Economic Survey last week, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian has now shared his two cents about how India should go about in the all-important semifinal clash against New Zealand in the World Cup.

CEA Subramanian gave a handy tip to deal with top paceman Trent Boult.



All the best @IndianCricketTm ... the formula that we followed against Starc and co would be the correct template against Boult and co as well. I hope @imVkohli replicates the performance in Under-19 WC.

Subramanian drew parallels between Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult, both of whom are left-arm fast bowlers and are spearheads of their respective teams.

Subramanian drew parallels between Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult, both of whom are left-arm fast bowlers and are spearheads of their respective teams.

Notably, India tamed Australia in the league stage with a 36-run win thanks to a solid performance with the bat from the top and the middle order where the highlight was Shikhar Dhawan’s brilliant century with an injured thumb.

While Starc managed to get Dhawan’s wicket but he was a problem that the Indian batsmen solved pretty well as the left armer, currently the tournament’s top wicket-taking bowler, went for as many as 74 runs in his 10 overs.

Dhawan kept Starc away from attacking his stumps by batting either on the leg stump or outside off which helped him negate the LBWs and go after his bowling.

Alongside Starc, New Zealand’s Trent Boult has been among the wickets this World Cup with teammate Lockie Ferguson.

Boult has an average of 24.90 in his 12 ODIs that he has played with India at an economy rate of just over 4.7 runs per over.

Moreover, Boult, sent both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan packing in the warm-up match before the tournament that meant India could manage just 179 runs. New Zealand won that game by six wickets.