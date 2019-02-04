App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Cancer Day: Here are symptoms of cancer that one should never ignore

It is important to have knowledge and awareness about various symptoms of different types of cancer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Once considered as a disease that could not be cured, there are good chances of cancer being treated successfully if detected early, thanks to advancements in science and technology.

But what is more important is having knowledge and awareness about various symptoms of different types of cancer. We list out a few traits that can cause or lead to the dreadful disease.

A persistent cough

Coughing continuously for more than three weeks can be a concern. While a cough is not cancer, it needs to be checked as persistent coughing can be due to lung cancer. Checkup with your doctor and get X-Rays and CT scans done.

Bruise or sore not healing

If you have a bruise or a sore that has not healed within three weeks, it needs to be brought in the attention of your doctor. The sore could be a symptom of cancer.

Cancer_Death Trap

Weight loss

In case of sudden weight loss without any exercise or activity, you may need to take it seriously. According to the American Cancer Society, people lose weight at least once when suffering from the disease. This is known as unexplained weight loss and can be a symptom of cancer. It is better to get tested for any signs since the disease can be treated faster and better when detected through early diagnosis.

Night sweat

Sweating at night is a common symptom of cancer, especially Leukemia. When a person suffers from night sweat, he or she sweats so much that sometimes they have to even change their pyjamas. Consulting the doctor even when in the slightest of doubt is recommended.

Change in skin

There can be visible changes in the skin that can be causes of skin cancer. These include new spots or a sore that does not heal or change in a mole. While skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are more common, melanoma is responsible for the majority of deaths from skin cancer.

Blood in urine/stool

Blood in the urine or stool can be due to bladder cancer. Even if you see your urine being pink in colour, it is recommended that you get tested. It is even more important if you smoke, as apart from lung cancer, it is also a reason for bladder cancer.

Loss of appetite

If there is a loss in appetite in spite of you not being unwell, it is necessary to see a doctor as lack of appetite is another cause for cancer.

According to a report, nearly 50 per cent of women aged between 45 and 65 were found to have the highest risk of cervical cancer.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #Health #India #trends

