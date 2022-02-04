World Cancer Day 2022: Six celebrities who battled the disease

Actor Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 following their battle with cancer.

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 every year to spread awareness about cancer. This "global uniting initiative" is led by Union of International Cancer Control (UICC).

People all across the world are encouraged to unite and fight the disease through detection, early identification, care, and emotional support.

"We are all working together to reimagine a world where millions of preventable cancer deaths are saved and access to life-saving cancer treatment and care is equitable for all -- no matter who you are or where you live,” UICC said.

Accordingly, World Cancer Day 2022's theme “Close the Care Gap” emphasises on creating awareness of this equity gap that affects people in high as well as low and middle-income countries, and is costing lives.

Speaking of creating awareness, here are some of the global celebrities who battled Cancer and chose to open up about it:

Manisha Koirala

Actor Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. After a long fight, she was finally declared cancer-free by 2015.

She was in the US for six months as a part of her treatment and had said later in an interview that the diagnosis and the treatment that followed changed her as a person.

Taking to Instagram in 2021, Koirala had shared, “I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that."

"I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it.” she wrote.

Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, following a two-year battle with one of the rarest forms of cancer -- Neuroendocrine. He had announced the diagnosis to his fans on Twitter.

“The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," he stated.

"The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

His last tweet was on April 12 -- a promotion for his latest release Angrezi Medium. His family announced his death in a tweet from his handle on May 1.

Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, following a long battle with Leukemia. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and was treated in the US for about a year.

Kapoor later took to Twitter and shared his decision about taking a break from work. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to HN Reliance hospital, where he died.

The Black Panther actor died of cancer on August 28, 2020, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 43. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago but never made it public.

Black Panther, was shot in 2017 after Boseman received his diagnosis. The movie was a cultural sensation -- the first major superhero movie with an African protagonist.

A statement on Boseman’s Instagram account said it was “the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Diana Rigg

English actor Dame Diana Rigg, who played Lady Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, died following a battle with lung cancer on September 10, 2020.

Lisa Ray

Actor and columnist Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare kind of bone marrow cancer, in 2009. (Image posted on Facebook by Lisa Ray)

Canadian actor and columnist Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare kind of bone marrow cancer, in 2009. She has opened up about her battle with the disease in her memoir Close to the Bone (2019).