World Brain Tumour Day: 7 early signs and symptoms that should not be ignored

Frequent or severe headaches that persist over time may be a sign of brain tumour. (Representational)

June 8th marks World Brain Tumour Day, an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about brain tumours, their impact on individuals and families, and the importance of early detection. Brain tumours can affect anyone, regardless of age or gender, and recognising the early signs and symptoms is crucial for timely diagnosis and treatment.

While the causes of brain tumours remain unclear in many cases, certain risk factors such as exposure to radiation, genetic disorders, and family history have been identified. They can be cancerous (malignant) or noncancerous (benign) and can arise from different cell types in the brain. The signs and symptoms of brain tumours can vary depending on the location, size, and type of tumour.

Prompt detection and appropriate treatment significantly increase the chances of successful outcomes and improved quality of life for patients.

Here are some common indicators that should not be ignored:

1. Persistent headaches: Frequent or severe headaches that persist over time, especially if they worsen in intensity or occur in the morning, should be evaluated by a healthcare professional. Headaches resulting from brain tumours are often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, or changes in vision.

2. Changes in vision or hearing: Blurred or double vision, loss of peripheral vision, or hearing problems can be indicative of a brain tumour. If you notice any changes in your visual or auditory abilities, seeking medical attention is essential.

3. Seizures: Unexplained seizures or convulsions can be an early sign of a brain tumour. Seizures may manifest as uncontrollable shaking or jerking movements and can occur in individuals who have never experienced them before.

4. Cognitive and personality changes: Brain tumours can affect cognitive function, leading to memory problems, difficulty concentrating, confusion, or changes in behaviour and personality.

5. Weakness or numbness: Progressive weakness or numbness in the arms or legs, often occurring on one side of the body, may indicate a brain tumour affecting the motor pathways. These symptoms may be accompanied by coordination problems or difficulty balancing.

6. Persistent nausea or vomiting: While nausea and vomiting can result from various causes, persistent episodes without an apparent cause warrant medical attention. These symptoms are often more severe in the morning or after changes in position.

7. Unexplained weight loss or appetite changes: Significant and unexplained weight loss, coupled with changes in appetite, can be associated with brain tumours.

While the presence of one or more of these symptoms does not necessarily mean a brain tumour is present, but if they persist or worsen, it is imperative to consult a doctor.