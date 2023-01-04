World Braille Day 2023: The enduring legacy of Louis Braille

World Braille Day is observed on January 4

World Braille Day is observed every year on January 4 in honour of Louis Braille, the Frenchman who invented a reading and writing system for the blind and visually challenged.

The braille code, named after Louis Braille, is a form of written language that uses raised dots for characters. This tactile system has helped blind and visually challenged people across the world to read and write independently. The braille code that Braille devised is still in use today. Louis Braille’s birth anniversary is honoured as World Braille Day.

Who was Louis Braille?

Louis Braille was born on January 4, 1809, in a small town called Coupvray in France. His father Simon-René was a leatherer and saddler.

When he was just three years old, Louis Braille suffered an injury to his eye while playing in his father’s workshop. As a result of the injury, he began losing his eyesight. He was completely blind by the age of five.

Braille began attending the Royal Institution for Blind Youth in Paris, one of the world’s first institutes for the blind. Students at the institute were taught to read books that used embossed print letters, a system that was slow and cumbersome.

A bright student, Braille learned of ‘night writing’ in 1821. Night writing, devised by Captain Charles Barbier of the French army, used dots and dashes on thick paper that could be interpreted by touch.

Braille set out to modify and perfect the system. By the time he was 15, he had found a way to represent letters using six dots. Louis Braille published his braille code in 1829. It spread to other countries after his death in 1852 and is still in use today.

World Braille Day is observed in honour of Louis Braille’s enduring legacy. The date of January 4 was chosen by the United Nations General Assembly to mark Braille’s date of birth.