World Bicycle Day 2021: Goa's BLive wants to make sustainability its leitmotif

Headquartered in Goa, BLive offers tours in 15 cities across 9 states. So far, BLive has done 13,000 tours and claims to have saved 10 tonnes of CO2 emissions. (Photo courtesy BLive)

Goa: The next time you see a bright yellow bicycle gliding down the street (even a slushy mud path), stop. That yellow bicycle is not just a pretty thing. It is a missionary on two wheels: it emits no dangerous carbons; its 250-watt motor is benign even to a poor pair of lungs; and it is sturdy enough to carry even a tubby human. It is an electric bicycle (e-bike) from the stable of BLive, the official EV partner of Goa tourism.

BLive (the name stems from BeAlive) went live when two old-time friends, Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee, ditched their plum jobs in the tech sector, and decided to fuse fun, discovery and sustainability to create a company that offers themed tours. Living in two different cities, Samarth and Sandeep pitched their entrepreneurial tent in Goa. An obvious choice because Goa is forever milling with tourists and Samarth knew the lay of the land - for generations, the Kholkars have lived in Goa.

Samarth Kholkar (left) and Sandeep Mukherjee co-founded BLive.

The ex-IBM and Microsoft men determined that sustainability was their leitmotif. They upcycled gigantic shipping containers to make their office in Miramar (Goa), solar-powered it and hunched over to create their e-bike technology.

In November 2018, BLive started with 30 e-bikes and a few heritage tours in Goa. Within four months, they hit the first milestone: 1,000 tours. Now, BLive has 260 e-bikes and has done 13,000 tours in 15 cities across 9 Indian states. In the process, the company remained faithful to its ‘sustainability’ vow and saved 10 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The minimum age to hop on these yellow bikes is 11 years and there is no outer age limit. No weight limit, too. And those with a duff pairs of lungs needn’t have FOMO (fear of missing out). The 250-watt motor does all the manoeuvring of steep inclines and deep dips on the street. The ones who thrive on the adrenaline can get a rush, too - the BLive bikes can hit a top speed of 25 kmph. Do not break into a sweat about the midway death of the battery: on a full charge, the e-bike can run for a minimum 25 kilometres; Copernicus, a high-end e-bike, can run up to 100 kilometers without losing its breath.

At the heart of BLive's tours lies the experiences - the 25 themed tours range from heritage tours to food trails to coffee plantations, to “see the unseen”, as Sandeep, BLive’s chief operating officer (COO) puts it. Priced at Rs 1,500 per person for the regular three-hour trips, the immersive experiences spread over half a day cost Rs 4,000 per person. As a business strategy, BLive has tied up with several hospitality partners; for example, Taj properties and Club Mahindra, to cater to a growing tribe of tourists who yearn for unusual and more immersive experiences.

The company is also the official EV tourism partner with Goa Tourism. Goa accounts for 40-50% of their footfall. In the next 12 months, BLive will ride into 10 more cities, including Alibaug, Mahabaleshwar, Bodh Gaya, Varanasi, Agra.

Not only the experiences, BLive also cherry picks its captains (do not call them ‘guides’) and brackets (the BLive man at the tail-end of the group). On their captain roster are bloggers, architects, engineers who know the history of a place and are great storytellers. On occasions, experts/freelancers also ride the e-bike to take one through the tale of the land.

Safety is the cornerstone of BLive’s method of functioning. All captains and brackets go through an alcohol test, and the guests get a safety briefing before the start of a tour. The captains are also trained in First-aid techniques and a rescue vehicle is always on standby in case of a medical emergency. “We have a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol and substance abuse,” says Sandeep, the company’s business/strategy brain.

Beyond the tours, BLive is also promoting EVs by selling electric bicycles and scooters on its website (store.blive.co.in). Its online multi-brand EV store has over 15 brands of EVs. The company also offers EV expertise to prospective clients over Zoom or Google. With EV prices ranging between Rs 23,000 and Rs 1 lakh, BLive ships to more than 30,000 zip codes across India.

Also read: If Covid Vanished | ‘Health, family and friends first, career later’: BLive's Sandeep Mukherjee shares his motto for life after Covid

Though BLive tours are currently paused due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the company is building new strategies to hit the 2,000 e-bike count by 2023. “Instead of buying, we want to partner with e-bike manufacturers to lease the next lot of bikes,” Sandeep told moneycontrol.com.

Samarth and Sandeep were CAT aspirants when they struck a lasting friendship two decades ago. Now, they are business partners and neighbours - Samarth borrowing life’s lessons from the endless movies that he watches, Sandeep swears by the lessons of resilience that he picked from Open, Andre Agassi’s autobiographical notes on life and career. Between movies and books, the two friends drum the importance of sustainable existence and enterprise. The e-bikes that remind one of yellow daffodils are part of that drum roll.

Good to know

Website: www.blive.co.in

Phone: 8669600373

store.blive.co.in; BLive ships e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories to 30,000 zip codes across India. You can also book a live one-hour product demo.