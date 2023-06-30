World Asteroid Day 2023: What is it and why is it celebrated annually on June 30?

June 30 is also the anniversary of the Tunguska event that occurred in remote Siberia in 1908.

If you are scrolling through Twitter and imaging why #Asteroid is trending then you must read this article. So, today marks World Asteroid Day, which is observed annually on June 30. It serves as a reminder of the historical significance and potential dangers posed by asteroids and is also the anniversary of the Tunguska event that occurred in remote Siberia in 1908.

It is a day when people from all walks of life gather to learn, discuss, and share information about asteroids, their impact on Earth, and the measures being taken to mitigate the risks.

Throughout the world, educational institutions, observatories and museums organise events, exhibitions, and public lectures, inviting experts to shed light on various aspects of asteroids. Moreover, the day serves as a platform for scientists, researchers, and space agencies to present their latest discoveries and advancements in asteroid detection, tracking, and deflection techniques.

Now, coming back to the Tunguska event. Do you want to know more about it? Well, read on.

The year was 1908. Earth was a tiny blue planet revolving around its shining star called The Sun. However, a cataclysmic event that occurred in a remote region of Siberia shook the Earth and gave a glimpse of the celestial dangers lurking in the cosmos.

What so happened that a massive explosion tore through the sky, flattening trees and causing shockwaves that were felt hundreds of kilometres away. This mysterious incident became known as the Tunguska event, leaving scientists puzzled. Decades later, it was discovered that an asteroid, a rocky object from outer space, had collided with Earth, unleashing a devastating force.

The Tunguska event was a wake-up call for humanity, prompting scientists and researchers to turn their gaze skyward, recognising the urgent need to study and understand the celestial bodies that roamed our solar system.

Fast-forward to 2013, a group of prominent scientists and astronauts came together to raise awareness about the potential threat of asteroids. They sought to educate the public, engage policymakers and inspire collaborative efforts among scientists worldwide. Their collective vision gave birth to an important global initiative: World Asteroid Day.