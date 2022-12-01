 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

World AIDS Day 2022: 5 celebrities who battled AIDS

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

In honour of World AIDS Day, a look at celebrities who dealt with the chronic immune disease.

Actor Charlie Sheen announced his AIDS diagnosis in 2015.

December 1 is observed each year as World AIDS Day to unite people  in efforts to fight the disease. An estimated 35 million people have died of the chronic immune system disease globally.

On World AIDS Day, we look at some famous people who battled the condition, some speaking out years after the diagnosis because of stigma.

1) Freddie Mercury

Queen frontman, one of the greatest rock singers in history, fought against AIDS in private for several years. He announced his diagnosis shortly before his death in November 1991.

 

(Image credit: AFP)