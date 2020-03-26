App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#WFH | Psychiatrists help corporate employees cope with coronavirus-led lockdown

Younger employees of companies are reportedly more affected by social distancing and are not being able to cope with the enforced work from home culture

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the lockdown period in India being extended to three weeks in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, several companies are hiring counsellors and psychiatrists to help employees cope with working from home.

Various big corporates such as Microsoft, Proctor & Gamble, and Deloitte have already sought assistance from professionals to help their employees tide over the emotional distress associated with social distancing.

Younger employees of companies are reportedly the most affected by social distancing and are not being able to cope with the enforced working from home culture. Companies are afraid that the millennials would slip into depression or witness other psychological turmoil. That is where counsellors and experts are stepping in, to help them navigate through this phase of crisis and focus better at work, while away from the office.

Microsoft has already roped in counsellors who will speak to both managers and employees for around an hour to explain the need for emotional wellbeing in today’s time, The Economic Times reported. They would also converse on the perils of COVID-19 and how to take care of oneself to avert any chance of being infected by the deadly novel coronavirus.

related news

“Humans are hard-wired for connection. So, in a world where work is becoming more remote, we have been working on technology that bridges the gap between our digital and physical worlds,” the article quotes Ira Gupta, the Head of Human Resources at Microsoft India, as saying.

Meanwhile, Deloitte has set up a helpline for counselling, and HR executives are in regular touch with employees to assess if they are in emotional turmoil. In case they feel an employee is in need of assistance, he or she is referred to a counsellor.

P&G, on the other hand, has been holding web seminars where experts are being invited to help out employees.

 

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #General Psychiatry #work from home

