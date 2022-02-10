MARKET NEWS

    Wordle saves 80-year-old woman from kidnapper after being held hostage for 17 hours

    “I never thought in a million years this is what was happening, but it was,” the woman's daughter said told the media.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST
    Wordle has amassed millions of players since it came online last year.

    Popular Twitter word game 'Wordle' recently saved an 80-year-old US woman's life.

    Chicago's Denyse Holt was in her bed when a man crept into the room and held her hostage for 17 hours. She was finally rescued after her daughter called the police because the woman hadn’t texted her the day’s Wordle answers, WBBM-TV reported.

    The intruder — identified as 32-year-old James H. Davis III, who was reportedly bloodied from a broken window — slipped into Holt’s room while clutching a pair of scissors, New York Post reported.

    “I was in shock,” said Holt, who tried to remain calm during the ordeal. “I was trying to survive that’s all. He said, ‘I won’t harm you or molest you.’”

    Holt added that he dragged her around her house, disconnected the phones and took a couple of knives from the kitchen before taking her to a bathroom in the basement, which he blocked with a chair.

    Eventually, Holt’s daughter Meredith Holt-Caldwell, who lives in Seattle, noticed that her mother had not texted her about the word-logic puzzle, as she usually does.

    “I didn’t send my older daughter a Wordle in the morning — and that was disconcerting to her,” Holt said.

    The family then called police, who went to Holt’s home and overpowered the man.

    “I never thought in a million years this is what was happening, but it was,” Holt-Caldwell said told WBBM.

    Davis was charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault against a peace officer.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 08:28 pm
