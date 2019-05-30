Won’t join BJP even if body cut into pieces: Gujarat Cong MLA

With the conclusion of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party was reduced to rubbles in several states. One such state is Gujarat – the native of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah. Speculations of mass defection have been doing the rounds since, keeping several Congress leaders on tenterhooks.

There were rumours that 10 Gujarat Congress MLAs may switch allegiance to the BJP, reported News18. Political observers are reportedly of the belief that one more mass defection to BJP is underway as elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat knock on the doors.

The two Rajya Sabha seats in question were vacated by Amit Shah, who won from Gandhinagar, and Smriti Irani, who won from Amethi. The BJP plans to retain both.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and MLAs have vehemently junked any speculation concerning defection and reiterated that the Congress stands united.

Commenting on such speculations, Vikram Madam, Congress MLA from Jamkhambhaliya, said: “Even if my body is cut into 36 pieces, I will not join the BJP.”

He added: “People who are spreading rumours about me joining the BJP are mad. I am not on sale. I have been travelling in my constituency for the last three days.”

Congress MLA Shivabhai Bhuriya also dismissed all rumours on him joining the BJP.

“This is just a rumour and I haven’t met any BJP leader. I am with the Congress,” said the Banaskantha MLA.

Notably, rebel Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor’s statements fanned the fire on the defection speculations. Thakor said that 15 MLAs were about to quit the Congress party.

The 2019 national general elections saw the BJP once again winning all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just like it did in the 2014 polls.