you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Won't apologise on controversy surrounding Periyar comment: Rajinikanth

The superstar told the media: “I didn’t make up what I said... Sorry, I won’t apologise”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has been facing immense backlash for his comments on social reformer EV Ramasamy Periyar.

However, instead of cowering, the actor held his ground and said on January 21 that he would not apologise for what he said, nor retract his statement.

India Today reported that the superstar stepped out of his residence carrying newspapers as proof to justify his comment and refusing to apologise.

Rajinikanth’s move comes ahead of a plan by pro-Tamil protestors to lay siege on his house, following which it might have got difficult for him to interact directly with the media.

On January 14, the actor claimed that in 1971, Periyar had undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandramoorthy and Sita at a rally.

Addressing the media, Rajinikanth said he didn’t concoct anything that he had said at the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Tamil magazine Thuglak. The 69-year-old actor had made the statement to highlight how only Cho Ramaswamy, the editor of the magazine, had published the controversial piece on Periyar and no one else dared to criticise it.

“There is a debate on an issue I spoke on and which happened in 1971. I didn’t make up what I said. People are saying I made it up, but I didn't. Sorry, I won’t apologise.”

Producing proof, Rajinikanth said: “I have magazines here to show what I said was true. I am telling what I saw; they are talking about what they saw. This is an incident to be forgotten, not to be denied.”

Though the superstar has claimed that Periyar undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandramoorthy and Sita with a garland of sandal at his 1971 Salem rally, pro-Tamil groups have alleged that there’s no truth in the statement.

Five persons of a fringe group were arrested on January 20 for burning Rajinikanth’s effigy and accusing him of trying to defame Periyar.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Periyar #Rajinikanth

