English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women

    Women's Day 2022: The Google Doodle highlights how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
    Google Doodle: The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is “Break the bias”.

    Google Doodle: The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is “Break the bias”.

    The Google Doodle on March 8 marks International Women’s Day, taking us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures.

    International Women's Day (IWD) has been observed since the early 1900s - a time of great expansion and turbulence in the industrialised world that saw booming population growth and the rise of radical ideologies.

    Illustrated by Google’s Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer, the doodle is an animated slideshow that shows women in various facets of life – be it a mother working from home holding her newborn and her older child playing next to her, or a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation.

    The Google illustrations highlight how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities.

    Read: Wishes, messages and quotes for women who inspire you

    Close

    Related stories

    The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is “Break the bias”.

    “Imagine a gender-equal world,” read a message on the official website of International Women Day. “A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality."

    International Women's Day has been celebrated for over a century, with the first gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people.

    Today, International Women's Day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Google #Google Doodle #Womens day 2022
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 08:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.