Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women

Google Doodle: The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is “Break the bias”.

The Google Doodle on March 8 marks International Women’s Day, taking us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures.

International Women's Day (IWD) has been observed since the early 1900s - a time of great expansion and turbulence in the industrialised world that saw booming population growth and the rise of radical ideologies.

Illustrated by Google’s Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer, the doodle is an animated slideshow that shows women in various facets of life – be it a mother working from home holding her newborn and her older child playing next to her, or a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation.

The Google illustrations highlight how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Read: Wishes, messages and quotes for women who inspire you

The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is “Break the bias”.

“Imagine a gender-equal world,” read a message on the official website of International Women Day. “A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality."

International Women's Day has been celebrated for over a century, with the first gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people.

Today, International Women's Day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere.