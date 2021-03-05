Women’s Day 2021: Ekta Kapoor believes TV has done way more for women's empowerment than any other medium

live bse live

In a medium overwhelmingly dominated by women, it is not difficult to pick out its presiding deity. Why, Ekta Kapoor, of course.

After starting Balaji Telefilms in 1994 and delivering dozens of hit shows since then for engrossed TV audiences, Ekta Kapoor has established herself as the undoubted queen of the small screen – the monarch of all she surveys.

While shows from the Balaji stable like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or ongoing teleserials like Kundali Bhagya may have raised eyebrows for their foppish content, they sure have offered countless opportunities to women actors.

This is why Kapoor, who is the Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, believes that "television has done way more for women's empowerment than any other medium."

She’s got a point. "It has created an industry that is by, for, and about women. It has put female characters in the fore-front. You cannot have a problem if the antagonist and the protagonist is a woman," Kapoor told Moneycontrol.

In a male-dominated world, not many believed in her when she started.

"When I started, I was told that I could not develop good content and I won't understand the medium and audiences' requirements. However, what kept me going was the urge to prove them wrong. Now, I am happy to see so many women joining the bandwagon and proving their mettle in every phase," Kapoor pointed out.

Not that her struggle is over despite the overwhelming success. There are many who still question the content she creates for TV. To that, Kapoor replies: "Nitpicking on the presentation of women while missing the show's core point is a problematic issue we have often faced with our shows."

According to her, each show from the house of Balaji displays a woman taking tough decisions to better the lot of her family, be it dealing with marital rape, financial crisis, and more. "Instead of just being a submissive member of the family, women have been seen standing firm with their kin (in TV shows)," she explains.

Now, however, Kapoor is looking for a change in terms of telling stories of women.

"I have narrated several stories of conservative women who have household issues. Now, it's time I tell stories of women who have other modern-day problems. Every woman in different stages of her life has choices, and it's her choice and decision to lead life on her terms, exactly like her male counterpart. I intensely feel she does not become good or bad by any option that she chooses," states Kapoor.

Elaborating, Kapoor goes on, "I have always made the women strong in my shows, which has helped give Indian women a voice, be it in their family or society."

While she is trying to give a voice to women through her shows, she is also inspiring many others, with her close to three-decade journey in the TV industry.

"I started my career at the age of 17. I learned the art of going against the tide, and I am glad that I fought all the prejudices, bringing relevant changes in the rule book. I think women have an edge because they encounter hostile forces and fight so many prejudices daily. It is heartening to see them break the glass ceiling by helming leadership roles more than ever before," Kapoor points out.

Her advice to women entrepreneurs is to trust their instincts and take the leap of faith "since no one understands you better than yourself." At one level, it makes for great common sense, reflecting strong individuality.

Ekta Kapoor spells out the recipe for her many accomplishments. "Belief, conviction, discipline, and hard work have resulted in my company's blooming, which will surely take all entrepreneurial women a long way." How's that for women empowerment?