Women fight, pull each other's hair as saree sale in Bengaluru turns chaotic. Watch

Remember how Monica fought a fellow bride-to-be over the perfect wedding dress on “Friends”? Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram witnessed a similar incident when two women rained blows on each other during the yearly saree sale at the store.

Another customer at the store recorded a video when amid a mad rush for Mysore silk sarees, two women’s altercation over a saree escalated to a fist fight. The women landed blows on each other, pulled each other’s hair amid screaming and intervention from others to separate the two.

But the most amusing part of the video is a number of women who chose to totally ignore the chaos behind them and continued with their haul.

Watch the clip here:

With lakhs of views, the video was soon viral on Twitter.

“Saree is not just a piece of clothing it’s an emotion,” a Twitter user wrote sharing the clip.

Moneycontrol News