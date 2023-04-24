Women fight, pull each other's hair as saree sale in Bengaluru turns chaotic. Watch

The two women started a physical fight at the saree sale in Bengaluru. (Image: Screengrab from video @rvaidya2000/Twitter)

Remember how Monica fought a fellow bride-to-be over the perfect wedding dress on “Friends”? Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram witnessed a similar incident when two women rained blows on each other during the yearly saree sale at the store.

Another customer at the store recorded a video when amid a mad rush for Mysore silk sarees, two women’s altercation over a saree escalated to a fist fight. The women landed blows on each other, pulled each other’s hair amid screaming and intervention from others to separate the two.

But the most amusing part of the video is a number of women who chose to totally ignore the chaos behind them and continued with their haul.

With lakhs of views, the video was soon viral on Twitter.

“Saree is not just a piece of clothing it’s an emotion,” a Twitter user wrote sharing the clip.

“I like the ones who are shopping without even turning their heads to see what's happening... oblivious of the ruckus,” one user tweeted.

One user suggested that the clip can be passed off as an advertisement for the store. “Shows in what great demand their sarees are. This video can be shown as an advertisement,” a Twitter user wrote.

Several such incidents of people fighting over things in stores have gone viral on social media in past.