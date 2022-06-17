'Women as aphrodisiac item': Essay topic in Ayurveda exam draws backlash

A question in an Ayurveda exam paper set by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has stoked a controversy online, with many criticizing it for objectifying women.

The question was part of an exam administered to fourth-year students of the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree at RGUHS, Karnataka, on Wednesday.

Students were asked to write a short essay on 12 topics. One of the topics was “Stree as a Vajikarana dravya” - which literally translates to “woman as an aphrodisiac item”.

After a picture of the question paper emerged on Twitter – shared by the handle ‘@theliverdr’ who slammed it for objectifying women as “items” – several people criticized the university.

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, however, has claimed that the question was part of the prescribed syllabus and should be seen in context.

Ramakrishna Reddy, Registrar (Evaluation) of RGUHS, told The Hindu, “The question paper is set as per the syllabus. These are things taught in the textbook and are one of the methods of treatment. The university has no authority over adding or removing the contents of the textbook as it was set by the Central Council for Indian Medicine.”

In their Twitter thread, @theliverdr also pointed out several problematic statements in Ayurveda course books. “This is the answer that students are studying in their Bachelor's degree, instead of progressive, scientific facts that are to be useful for community and humanity,” the Twitter user wrote.