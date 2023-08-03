Woman's fertility doctor accidentally injects her with acid. 'I may never have kids...'

Christine felt an immediate surge of pain and kept saying something is off. (Representative Image)

In a shocking incident from Pennsylvania, a woman claimed that she was injected with “flesh-burning” acid during a routine medical procedure. The mix-up has left her disfigured and wondering if she will ever have children, according to a report in New York Post.

Christine, 33, was getting her fallopian tubes checked for blockages at Main Line Fertility in Pennsylvania last year in December. However, her doctor named Bloom injected her with trichloroacetic acid, instead of saline. She felt an immediate surge of pain and kept saying something is off.

Soon, red warts started appearing on Christine’s inner thighs and legs. The doctor had injected TCA, at an 85% concentration, into Christine, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing medical records.

The chemical, which has been used as an herbicide and for surface treatment of metals, is also dabbed on genital warts in extremely small doses, according to New York Post. It’s highly irritating, potentially carcinogenic and possibly harmful to reproductive health.

Christine was rushed to a burn centre where she was diagnosed with first- and second-degree internal and external chemical burns.

Now, there is a scar tissue in Christine’s body that resembles “leather”. Her dream of having children with husband Jason might be over. “There’s not a day that goes by that you’re not reminded, ‘Oh, yeah, this happened to me,’”. It doesn’t stop, and I feel like they just put it behind them, that it was just a blip in their day, ‘Oops, a mistake was made. Carry on. Forget it ever happened,’” she said.

The couple filed a lawsuit against Main Line Fertility in March, accusing the clinic of negligence, recklessness and failure to follow best practices, as per New York Post.

They are seeking monetary damages from the clinic, claiming the representatives never apologised for the grave error.