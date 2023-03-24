Woman who fell into ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ is still suffering 9 months later

An Australian woman has revealed how falling into the world’s most dangerous plant left her in excruciating pain for months. Naomi Lewis, 42, was mountain biking last June when she fell down an embankment. She fell right into a Gympie-Gympie plant – also known as the suicide plant – which left her with symptoms that kept flaring up more than six months later.

Lewis, a mother of four, told ABC News that the pain from falling into the plant was akin to being set on fire. “It was horrible, absolutely horrible,” she said. “The pain was just beyond unbearable. The body gets to a pain threshold and then I started vomiting. I've had four kids – three caesareans and one natural. Childbirth, none of them even come close.”

Dendrocnide Moroides, also known colloquially as the Gympie-Gympie plant or the Australian stinging tree, is found in Queensland’s far north. The plant has fine, brittle hairs which deliver a venom into the skin that can cause pain lasting months.

Lewis’s husband drove her to a pharmacy and bought waxing strips to remove the plant’s toxin-filled hairs from her legs. She was then taken to the hospital, where she remained for seven days.

Moneycontrol News