Woman weighing 160 kg falls from bed, disaster management team helped her get up

The woman, weighing 160kg, fell from her bed. (Representational)

The family of a 62-year-old woman weighing 160 kg found themselves in a desperate situation when she tumbled from her bed in their flat in Thane’s Waghbil area. Her mobility issues, stemming from poor health, rendered her unable to get back on her bed.

Panic set in and her family dialed the emergency services after which the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) called upon the fire department for assistance.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) arrived at the scene where they lifted the woman and placed her back on her bed.

Remarkably, the woman emerged from the ordeal unscathed. Yasin Tadvi, Chief of TMC's Disaster Management Cell, said that while RDMC frequently responds to emergencies, this case was extraordinary.

