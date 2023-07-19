Woman uses Swiggy Instamart to deliver garbage bags to ex: ‘wear it with love’

Anyone who has experienced a hostile breakup knows how tempting it can be to lash out at your ex. One woman found the funniest way to do just that. A post going viral on Twitter shows how a woman used Swiggy Instamart to deliver a savage gift to her ex-boyfriend.
Twitter user Naman shared a screenshot of the message and the gift that his friend received from his former girlfriend. The message, sent by the woman named Diya, read: “Sent you something from Instamart, wear it with love. If it doesn’t fit then let me know, I’ll send you bigger ones.”
A picture shared alongside a screenshot of the message shows that Diya used Swiggy Instamart to send a packet of medium-sized garbage bags to her ex-boyfriend.
“my roommate's ex sent this to him and I can't stop laughing,” Naman wrote while sharing the screenshot and the picture of the garbage bags.
my roommate's ex sent this to him and I can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/MUs60dvm2T
— Naman (@yourtwtbro) July 18, 2023
The comments section, meanwhile, has been flooded with amused responses – including a particularly savage one from the official Twitter account of Swiggy Instamart.
“Wanted to offer bandage but itne bade zakham ke liye toh vo bhi choti padegi (Wanted to offer a bandage but it might be inadequate for such a large dig),” Swiggy Instamart responded.
Others replied to the tweet with praise for Diya and sympathy for her unnamed ex.
