Woman uses Swiggy Instamart to deliver garbage bags to ex: ‘wear it with love’

A woman used Swiggy to send garbage bags to her ex (Image credit: @yourtwtbro/Twitter)

Anyone who has experienced a hostile breakup knows how tempting it can be to lash out at your ex. One woman found the funniest way to do just that. A post going viral on Twitter shows how a woman used Swiggy Instamart to deliver a savage gift to her ex-boyfriend.

Twitter user Naman shared a screenshot of the message and the gift that his friend received from his former girlfriend. The message, sent by the woman named Diya, read: “Sent you something from Instamart, wear it with love. If it doesn’t fit then let me know, I’ll send you bigger ones.”

A picture shared alongside a screenshot of the message shows that Diya used Swiggy Instamart to send a packet of medium-sized garbage bags to her ex-boyfriend.

“my roommate's ex sent this to him and I can't stop laughing,” Naman wrote while sharing the screenshot and the picture of the garbage bags.



my roommate's ex sent this to him and I can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/MUs60dvm2T

— Naman (@yourtwtbro) July 18, 2023

The post has gone viral with nearly 3 lakh views and over 8,000 ‘likes’ on the microblogging platform.

The comments section, meanwhile, has been flooded with amused responses – including a particularly savage one from the official Twitter account of Swiggy Instamart.

“Wanted to offer bandage but itne bade zakham ke liye toh vo bhi choti padegi (Wanted to offer a bandage but it might be inadequate for such a large dig),” Swiggy Instamart responded.

Others replied to the tweet with praise for Diya and sympathy for her unnamed ex.