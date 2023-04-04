Woman uses pepper spray on co-passenger in Delhi Metro. Viral video shocks Twitter

Two women were filmed fighting on board the Delhi Metro (Image credit: @TajinderBagga/Twitter)

An argument between two women on the Delhi Metro escalated to the point where one used pepper spray on the other. An undated video shared by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shows the two women fighting, yelling and cursing at each other.

It is not clear what they were arguing about, although one of the women was heard telling the other not to provoke her if she did not want to get hit again. The other woman then takes out her can of pepper spray and threatens to use it. She follows through on her threat seconds later, also inconveniencing other passengers on board who were heard coughing.



The video has been watched more than 5 lakh times on the microblogging platform, where many criticised the two women for creating a ruckus on board the Delhi Metro. Others informed Bagga that the video was an old one that has begun doing the rounds of the internet again.

Although it is viewed as a self-defence tool, and is not mentioned in the list of prohibited items on Delhi Metro, pepper spray cans are usually not allowed on board. Delhi Metro’s list of prohibited items does mention that aerosols, any kind of explosive material and most weapons are not allowed inside trains.

Pepper sprays are used by millions of women in India as self-protection tools.