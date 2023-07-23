Woman urinates on plane floor, claims airline staff didn't let her use toilet. Video

The woman claimed that the crew members refused to let her use the restroom for several hours.

Unruly behaviour aboard flights has become a quite a common occurrence over the past few months. From a passenger urinating on another passenger to people fighting with each other, we have seen and heard it all.

There have been some cases of fights breaking out at airports or flights leaving passengers behind altogether. And now, adding to the long list of bizarre incidents, a woman urinated on the plane’s floor. She claimed that the crew members refused to let her use the restroom for several hours, as per a report in View from the Wing.

A video of the same was shared on Twitter by Valeurs Occidentales. In the clip, a woman can be seen peeing on the floor of the plane and saying that she waited for two hours and “couldn’t hold it anymore”. The footage was recorded by a cabin crew member. The incident took place on a Spirit Airlines flight.

"07/20/2023 An African American on board a flight @SpiritAirlines urinates on the floor because she doesn't want to wait for them to open the lavatory after takeoff. The flight attendants, meanwhile, tell her she should drink water 'because your pee smells bad'," read the caption of the video.



Social media users slammed the woman’s behaviour in the comments section.

“High class,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Seriously but what is that? Worse than beasts.”

“An enriching civilization for ours,” a third user quipped.