Woman turns stomach skin removed during weight loss surgery into 'human leather'

Katie Taylor (left) with her stomach skin turned into human leather. (Image: @bigTangle/Twitter)

A 52-year-old artist from the UK has redefined the concept of body art by using nearly 2 kg of skin removed during her weight loss surgery to create what she calls a "macabre memento."

Katie Taylor, a fine art Ph.D. student, embarked on a weight loss journey in 2004 after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes following the birth of her second child. Through a keto diet and weightlifting, she successfully shed an impressive 38 kg, but was left with loose, baggy skin around her stomach.

Rather than discarding the surplus dermis, Taylor saw an opportunity to incorporate it into her artwork, taking the term "body art" to an entirely new level. She has earlier used forensic anthropology and "bodily aspects" in her creative work.

Speaking about her approach, Taylor told the New York Post, "I use materials that challenge what can and can’t be done in my art, and I definitely have a bodily aspect to my work. The idea of bodies and the circularity of human remains or decomposition is part of my Ph.D. project — so this fed into that quite nicely."

To achieve her artistic vision, Taylor sent a two-page letter to her surgeon, citing the Human Tissue Act 2004 and examples of other patients keeping post-op body parts, such as extracted liposuction fat.

The hospital agreed to let her preserve her excess skin, on the condition that she collect it following the procedure. A friend assisted her in picking up the skin and delivering it to Taylor, who then placed it in saline solution for nine months before transferring it to the freezer.

Converting her stomach skin into a piece of art turned out to be a daunting task for Taylor. Initially, she attempted to use a tanning kit and sought help from survival experts, but to no avail. Eventually, she reached out to Theresa Emmerich Kamper, an experienced Ph.D. in experimental archaeology, specializing in prehistoric skin tanning.

In January, Taylor travelled to Exeter and collaborated with Kamper for a week to complete this unusual artistic venture.

Describing the process, Taylor said, "Theresa was absolutely amazing and so knowledgeable... We began by scraping the fat off the back and getting the membrane off. Then we soaked the skin in vegetable tanning solution whilst stirring and checking on it every day."

Despite successfully creating this unique artwork, Taylor remains unsure about its fate. She contemplates using the bronzed belly flesh to make an "organic" belt, a skin suit, or even a literal "waist pack." However, she is hesitant to tamper with the piece, as it symbolizes her transformative weight loss journey, complete with her caesarean scar, stretch marks, and hair follicles.