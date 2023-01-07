English
    Woman tries to bring ‘emotional support’ boa constrictor on plane

    Moneycontrol News
    January 07, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST
    The snake was discovered when the woman put her bag through an x-ray machine (Image credit: TSA_Northeast/Twitter)

    A US woman tried bringing a four-foot snake onto her flight by claiming it was an “emotional support pet.”

    The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Tampa International Airport said that the unnamed woman put her pet boa constrictor inside her carry-on luggage and tried to get past security. The snake was discovered when she put her bag through the x-ray machine.

    A TSA spokesperson tweeted about the December incident on Friday. Lisa Farbstein said that security officials were surprised to discover a snake coiled inside a passenger’s bag.

    The passenger claimed the snake was her emotional support pet, named Bartholomew.

    TSA notified the airline, which ruled that passengers could not bring snakes on board.

    TSA said that all airlines forbid carrying snakes in carry-on bags. Only a few of them allow snakes to slither around in checked-in luggage, if packed properly.

    This particular boa constrictor may have been prevented from boarding the flight, but several snakes over the years have managed to reach the sky. In February 2022, for example, an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau in Malaysia was diverted after passengers spotted a snake inside.
    first published: Jan 7, 2023 04:29 pm