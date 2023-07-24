Woman tells husband she's going to Jaipur, enters Pakistan instead to meet Facebook lover

As per reports, Anju has crossed the Wagah border to enter Pakistan with valid travel documents.

A woman from Rajasthan told her husband that she is going to Japipur but instead legally crossed the Wagah border to meet a man in Pakistan whom she had met via Facebook and reportedly fallen in love with.

The 34-year-old woman identified only as Anju has a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son and lives with her family in Rajasthan’s Alwar. Last week, she travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan after being invited by her 29-year-old friend Nasrulla. She is currently under the scanner of Pakistan authorities, News18 reported.

This comes at a time when authorities in India are dealing with Pakistani citizen Seema Haider who entered India illegally after falling in love with a man from India she met on an online gaming platform. But unlike Haider, Anju entered Pakistan legally, crossing the Wagah border with her travel documents.

As per News18's report, Anju was initially under Pakistan police custody but was released after her travel documents were verified by the district police. An officer at Dir police station said Anju and Nasrulla were released after her documents were cleared by senior police officer Mushtaq Khab and Scouts Major.

Nasrulla works in the medical field and the two apparently met each other online a few months ago and struck up a friendship. Anju clarified that she did not visit the neighbouring country to marry Nasrulla but only to meet him. As per her travel documents, she was supposed to stay in Pakistan for a month.

Meanwhile in India, the Rajasthan police reached Anju's house in Bhiwadi to enquire about her after media reports emerged. According to her husband, Anju left home on Thursday saying that she is going to Jaipur. The family came to know much later that she was in Pakistan. Her husband did not know of her friendship with Nasrulla.

“Anju’s husband said that she left home on Thursday. She had a valid passport,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhiwadi Sujit Shankar told news agency PTI.

The family has not registered any complaint yet.

