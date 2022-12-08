Woman tattooed eyeballs against 7-year-old daughter's advice. Now she is going blind

A woman in Northern Ireland will potentially go blind completely after she tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple despite wise advice from her 7-year-old daughter that she may lose her eyesight.

Now, Anaya Peterson, a Belfast-based law student and a mother of five is slowly losing her eyesight and is unable to see features on faces from a distance.

Inspired by Australian model Amber Luke, who too has tattooed eyeballs, the 32-year-old took this extreme step in body modification. Peterson already has a number of tattoos on her body and face and has a split tongue in addition to her coloured eyeballs.

Peterson didn’t even take the hint from her inspiration Luke, who had also gone temporarily blind for three weeks after she tattooed her eyeballs blue. She now wishes she took heed of daughter’s advice.

“I was just going to get one [eye tattoo] at first, because I thought that if I go blind, at least I’ve got the other eye. I should have stuck with that,” Peterson told Kennedy News. “My daughter told me that I didn’t want to do that [the tattoo] asking, ‘What if you go blind?’ She wasn’t on board with it at all.”

Peterson however didn’t have many complications in the beginning. She got her right eye tattooed blue in July 2020 and despite some headaches and dryness she went in to get the left one done in December that year.

In August 2021, she woke up with incredibly swollen eyelids that looked like she had gone “five rounds with Mike Tyson”, the New York Post quoted her as saying. She checked herself into a hospital as the symptoms worsened. Now she is at the risk of developing cataracts. “I’m kind of recovered — on the outside, it’s recovered. It’s just inside. I’m basically on the verge of going blind,” she said. “If I could go back in time, I would have done one black [eye tattoo] and left it. I would have done one black. Absolutely,” NYP quoted her as saying.

Moneycontrol News

