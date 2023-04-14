Woman talks again after having her tongue rebuilt from her arm

A 37-year-old woman in the United Kingdom has proven doctors wrong by speaking again, despite having 90 per cent of her tongue removed during a surgery with tissue grafts that were taken from her arm to help rebuild it.

Gemma Weeks said that she had been facing problems with her tongue for six years after a small patch had developed on the side. In February earlier this year, a large hole formed which caused so much pain that it became difficult for her to eat.

She then visited the hospital where she was informed that she was suffering from stage four mouth and neck cancer. The medical professionals informed her that she would need to remove most of her tongue due to the aggressive nature of the cancer and there was a chance that she may never speak again after it was rebuilt by using tissue grafts from her arm.

"They rushed the surgery through because of my age, and the aggressiveness of the tumours. I was terrified at the thought of never being able to speak again, and also to never be able to eat and drink with my mouth," Gemma told The Metro.

Moneycontrol News