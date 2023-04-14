Woman talks again after having her tongue rebuilt from her arm

Gemma Weeks was informed by medical professionals that she would need to remove most of her tongue due to the aggressive nature of the cancer. (Representational Photo).

A 37-year-old woman in the United Kingdom has proven doctors wrong by speaking again, despite having 90 per cent of her tongue removed during a surgery with tissue grafts that were taken from her arm to help rebuild it.

Gemma Weeks said that she had been facing problems with her tongue for six years after a small patch had developed on the side. In February earlier this year, a large hole formed which caused so much pain that it became difficult for her to eat.

She then visited the hospital where she was informed that she was suffering from stage four mouth and neck cancer. The medical professionals informed her that she would need to remove most of her tongue due to the aggressive nature of the cancer and there was a chance that she may never speak again after it was rebuilt by using tissue grafts from her arm.

"They rushed the surgery through because of my age, and the aggressiveness of the tumours. I was terrified at the thought of never being able to speak again, and also to never be able to eat and drink with my mouth," Gemma told The Metro.

However, her fears dissipated later when she managed to utter the word "hello" to her fiancé and daughter, who had come to meet her.

"Initially, after the operation, I wasn’t able to talk at all and doctors thought it would stay that way. The first word I said was “hello” when my fiancé and daughter came to visit me a few days after surgery.

"It didn’t sound at all like me, but it was progress, which I’ve been working on ever since, and now people can actually understand me, mostly," she said.

Gemma now faces six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy sessions and was thankful to those around her for their support in this difficult phase.

