    Woman swims from Bangladesh to India to marry boyfriend

    A 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh, Krishna Mandal, swam across the border to marry her boyfriend in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
    A Bangladeshi woman crossed the border to marry her boyfriend in India (Representative Image)

    A 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh swam across the border to marry her boyfriend in India. She was arrested for entering the country illegally, as per news reports.

    Krishna Mandal, 22, braved the wilderness of the Sunderbans and swam across a river for over an hour to cross the India-Bangladesh border. In India, her boyfriend Abhik Mandal was waiting for her, Lokmat reports. Love between the two had blossomed online – the couple met on Facebook and soon decided to get married.

    Abhik Mandal, however, did not have a passport, which meant he could not enter Bangladesh legally. To marry her boyfriend, Krishna took an arduous journey across the Sunderbans, home to a large population of tigers, and swam across the Malta river to reach India.

    In the Kaikhali village of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, Krishna finally met her boyfriend, who was waiting for her with a car. The two then drove to Kolkata, where they got married in a temple.

    Soon, tales of her bravery began doing the rounds of the area as more and more people got to know of the woman who travelled across the border to marry her boyfriend. The news also reached the police, who sprung into action to arrest the woman for crossing the border illegally.

    On Monday, Narendrapur Police arrested Krishna Mandal. According to India Today, she may be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission.
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:14 am
