Mac and cheese not ready in 3.5 minutes, woman sues company for over $5 million

(Representational image)

A woman has sued food giant Kraft Heinz for over $5 million, claiming its instant mac and cheese product misled customers into thinking it could be ready in 3.5 minutes, The Washington Post reported.

Amanda Ramirez from Florida, who accused the company of being deceptive, sought the amount on behalf of other consumers too. She said the 3.5 minute-preparation time did not take into account the time spent on opening the packet, adding water and and mixing the cheese sauce.

“Consumers seeing ‘ready in 3½ minutes’ will believe it represents the total amount of time it takes to prepare the Product, meaning from the moment it is unopened to the moment it is ready for consumption,” the lawsuit claimed.

Ramirez said she wouldn't have cared to buy the Velveeta’s microwaveable mac and cheese cups if she knew the truth about them.

And she will only buy again when convinced about the product's truthfulness.

The lawyer who filed her suit in a Miami court has quite the record of going after food companies who "mislead" customers through advertising.

In 2019 alone, he filed 27 lawsuits against companies over little or no vanilla in products they advertised as "vanilla-flavoured". It earned him the name "Vanilla Vigilante".

Meanwhile, Kraft Heinz dismissed his recent lawsuit as "frivolous", adding it will put up a strong defence against it.

Many such lawsuits have come to the fore lately. In April 2022, a customer sued Burger King claiming its patties were much smaller in real life, compared to advertisements.

Before that, in 2021, Kellogg's was sued by a customer claiming there were not enough strawberries in its "strawberry pop tarts". A New York judge had dismissed the suit.