Woman sues boss after misinterpreting ‘xx’ in emails as kisses

A UK woman sued her boss for sending "xx" in an email (Representational image)

A UK-based woman sued her boss after misinterpreting the “xx” in his emails as kisses, when, in reality, “xx” is a fairly common shorthand to ask for more information.

IT project manager Karina Gasparova claimed her boss Aleksander Goulandris used “xx” to mean kisses and “??” as a coded way of asking her for a sexual relationship, BBC reported. In her series of outlandish claims, Gasparova also said that Goulandris renaming a work file with his initials “AJG” was an acronym for “a jumbo genital.”

Gasparova worked in the London office of essDOCS, a company providing “paperless trade solutions.” She took her employer to court alleging sexual harassment at the hands of her boss, former CEO Aleksander Goulandris.

Her case was heard at an employment tribunal in London but a judge threw it out saying her perception of everyday events was “skewed” and she was trying to find a “sinister motive” where one didn’t exist.

Gasparova claimed the ‘sexual harassment’ started in November 2019 and included Goulandris yelling at her and undermining her in front of others because she rejected his advances. One instance of harassment she cited related to Goulandris running his hands through his hair and ‘staring’ at her during a work call – she said it amounted to her boss trying to chat her up.

In another instance, Goulandris apparently said “have a nice evening” to Gasparova in what she described as “an alluring voice.”

Gasparova filed a formal grievance letter against Goulandris in April 2021. She quit the firm after it was rejected and soon filed a sexual harassment case against her former employers.

However, the panel ruled that her case rested on “interpreting seemingly innocent interactions” between her boss and herself as sinister and dismissed the case.

“Ms Gasparova interpreted entirely innocent work-related conduct, some of it accidental, by Mr Goulandris as having a sinister intent,” the judge said, according to Metro News.