Woman stunned to discover fish with human-like teeth: ‘I was freaked out’

A woman was horrified to discover a fish with human-like teeth (Representational image)

A woman in the Philippines was horrified when she discovered human-like teeth in a fish she had purchased for a meal. Maria Christina Cusi told ViralPress that the discovery of teeth in her would-be seafood meal left her so unsettled, she threw the fish away rather than risk potential health problems.

“I went to the market, one of the best markets here in Bacolod City,” Cusi told ViralPress, adding that she bought different kinds of fish. “I bought fish for our house — different kinds of fish — and I had this one fish that I took home to start cleaning,” she said.

“But when I cut the fish I was freaked out by its humanlike teeth,” the Philippines woman said.

Cusi had reportedly purchased a bighead carp, a freshwater fish that can grow up to 60 inches. Locally in the Philippines, bighead carp are also known as Imelda after the country’s First Lady. Typically, this plankton-eating fish does not have teeth. How Cusi’s specimen got such gnashers remains a mystery.

“The teeth were all attached to the mouth of the fish,” the woman said, adding that she also poked the teeth to confirm that they really belonged to the carp.

This is not the first time that a fish has been found with teeth that look uncannily like a human’s. Some fish belonging to the Pacu family, which is native to South America, are also famous for having human-like teeth.