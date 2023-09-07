Woman spends over Rs 5 lakh renovating rented room. What the landlord did

The Beijing landlord got to know about the renovation after watching the woman's video on social media.(Representational image)

A Chinese man waived off a year’s rent to his tenant who is staying in his one-room accommodation after she spent 50,000 yuan (over Rs 5.76 lakh) to renovate the space, according to a South China Morning Post report.

The landlord got to know about the massive renovation done to the small room in China’s capital city of Beijing when he saw a video the woman had posted on social media, she said. The woman, who works in the city, reportedly took up the home project after getting a bonus at work.

The renovation included a fresh coat of paint in new colour, changing the layout of the room, getting, furniture, a TV, a refrigerator, curtains, lamps, mattresses and a sofa, the report said.

The landlord was impressed upon seeing how his spruced up property looked. But before making a rewarding offer, he checked with his tenant if she planned to continue staying there. She promised to stay there as long as she was living in Beijing.

“OK. I can waive one year’s rent for you, but it depends on whether we can agree on a five-year lease, what do you think?” the landlord reportedly said.

The woman agreed to the condition and accepted the offer.

The story is viral in mainland China and a Weibo post on it has collected over five million views and over 1,400 comments