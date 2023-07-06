Woman slams computers to the ground at airport over missing reservation. Video

The woman had requested a refund due to the missing reservation. (Image: screengrab from video @fmnews__/Twitter)

A woman's explosive tantrum at the Mexico City International Airport has gone viral after a video captured her damaging equipment and causing a disturbance at a ticket counter. María Guadalupe, 56, reportedly lost her composure when a Volaris airline employee was unable to locate her flight reservation in the computer system.

According to the Daily Mail, Guadalupe is accused of slamming four computer monitors and four handheld barcode scanners to the ground during her outburst. Auxiliary police agents caught her just as she was about to exit the airport.

The specifics of the situation unfolded when Guadalupe requested a refund from the Volaris worker due to the missing reservation. However, since she had booked the flight through a travel agency, she was advised to contact the agency for assistance. This response seemed to trigger her anger and frustration, leading to her explosive behaviour.

In the video, Guadalupe can be heard shouting at the airline agent in Spanish, "If you don't want to, don't give me the money back. I don't give a f—k. But that's going to cost you." She stood atop the airline's baggage scale, threatening the employee by saying, "Don't give it to me. But you pay for that." The confrontation escalated until a nearby employee intervened and escorted Guadalupe away from the ticket counter.



A woman causes damage at the Mexico City Airport due to a refusal of reimbursement by the airline. #Mexico #news pic.twitter.com/Fl3B48XULy — F.M NEWS (@fmnews__) July 5, 2023

