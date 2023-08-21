Woman says she was asked Rs 45 lakh to immigrate to Canada. Viral post

There has been a recent surge in the number of con men trying to take money from the public, on different social networking platforms, by faking their personalities.

In a similar incident, a woman recently wrote on Reddit that a man spoke to her over WhatsApp and informed that he was planning to relocate to Canada in a few days, something that she, too, had mentioned on her profile.

"So, this one guy texts me. We talk for about two days before he slyly brings up that he's also planning to move to Canada (I have that mentioned on my profile) and says that he freelances for a company that helps people immigrate and could help me. That's where I realised that he just made the profile to figure out if he look for potential customers for his firm. I wanted to know the extent of what they could be doing," she wrote.

She further said the man put her in touch with another woman from the consultancy company he was working for, who asked her to pay Rs 45 lakh for immigration purposes.

"He got me in touch with his consultancy firm and the woman there told me he is her junior. About the immigration, she said I could just pay Rs 45 lakh and get the additional points for my PR. Rs 45 lakh. Itne mei kahi plot he le lu (You could buy a plot) outside of the city. Nonetheless, I told her I couldn't afford it and blocked them both. Some people be looking for jobs and packages on the app, some for potential customers," the woman added.

The woman's Reddit post saw many comments, many of whom reiterated that scammers were present everywhere to loot the public.

"There are a lot of scams going on there. One of them is that a guy who is settled abroad would talk to you and pretend he would be visiting you or sending you gifts and that guy or those gifts apparently are stuck at immigration and they need money to be released," one user wrote.

"Just wondering, you spend 45 lakhs to get a visa and spend another 10-15 lakhs relocating to a new country. And no offence, unless you are a software engineer or a super competent petroleum engineer no other job can pay you a salary that justifies this investment," another user wrote.