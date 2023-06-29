Woman says she lost all her teeth vomiting during pregnancy: 'very traumatic'

A UK woman has opened up about having all her teeth extracted due to excessive vomiting (Representational image)

A woman who lost all her teeth during a difficult pregnancy is coming to terms with her new look. Louise Cooper, 26, first got pregnant in 2017. Within a week of finding out about the pregnancy, she became so sick that she had to fly back to the UK from France, where she was working as a nanny, according to The New York Post.

Cooper was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG), an extreme form of morning sickness that leads to severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. For Cooper, it also meant her teeth falling out.

“I lost my first tooth around 16 weeks, and it was just out of nowhere,” Cooper told South West News Service. She was told that all her teeth would have to be removed as they were damaged from the acidity from the vomit. “I was told that my teeth would need to be removed, as they were so damaged,” she said.

Cooper, today a mother of three children, had all her teeth extracted six months after giving birth to her first child, Zachary.

“It was very traumatic, I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy,” she said. “HG disappears when the baby is delivered. However, I had more than one child and I have suffered from HG every time.”

Loss of teeth also means that Cooper has had to significantly alter her diet. “I would say my diet isn't the healthiest as it is restricted from trauma,” she revealed. “It has restricted my diet — I don't eat a lot of meat anymore. I mainly stick to eating vegetables.”

Cooper described her experience of battling HG as emotionally and physically draining. However, she is now learning to embrace having no teeth. “I can now leave the house without having teeth in,” she said. “Life is more relaxing and enjoyable for me.”