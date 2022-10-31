Woman says she fell ill after eating at Bengaluru restaurant. Why Zomato removed her review

Zomato recently removed from its platform a food review from a woman who said she became ill after dining at a Bengaluru restaurant. She took to Twitter to complain about Zomato's action.

"A recent visit to a restaurant in Koramangala, B'lore (sic) left my colleague and me with a severe case of food poisoning," Disha Sanghvi tweeted. "I wrote a review on (it) and while doing so, found that many people had a similar experience in the last few months."

But her post was removed, she said.

Sanghvi shared a screenshot of an email she said Zomato sent to her, explaining its action.

The food aggregator said it took down her post because "Zomato is not the appropriate platform for reporting health code violations."

Zomato added that it welcomed all opinions but was bound by some content restrictions. "We hope you understand our position here," they said.

Responding to Sanghavi's Twitter post, one user asked why Zomato removed her review instead of taking down the restaurant's listing.

"This is exactly the kind of review I want to see," another person said."If the food is average, it'll just be one to try and skip. But if the food can affect my health, that's definitely something to be highlighted."

One account sided with Zomato on the matter.

"Isn’t this for good measure though?" they asked. "Wouldn’t people abuse the content otherwise w/o having any authority on commenting over violations? In fact they (Zomato) did indicate who you need to complain to. Zomato cannot let non-authorities comment on serious, investigative matters no?

Zomato on its part promised to address the complaint immediately. "Hi, sorry to hear that. Please share your phone number/ Order id via private message," it said it response to Sanghavi's Twitter thread.