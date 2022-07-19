Woman reveals Rs 200 foil blanket hack which keeps her home cooler by 4 degrees

Jay Virdee initially used tin foils to cover her windows but it turned out to be an expensive affair. She then switched to foil blankets. (Image credit: @jay_virdee/Twitter)

A woman from Britain has shared her hack of keeping her home cooler by up to 4 degrees with only one item which costs around Rs 200--a foil blanket.

Jay Virdee told Daily Mail that she got the idea after she saw a car with a large sunshade in the windscreen. She wondered if she could replicate it in her own home especially with the current heatwave conditions.

With the mercury level soaring, Virdee said she had been left 'roasting' in her room. She also suffers from lung disease and a rare autoimmune condition which requires her to keep healthy and safe in hot weather.

She told Daily Mail that she tried to replicate a sunshade by using tinfoil but since she needed multiple rolls to cover her window, it was too expensive. It also ripped easily and needed to be replaced frequently. So, she did some more research and realised that emergency foil blanket worked perfectly to cool down her home.

Read more: Europe’s deadly heatwave breaks temperature records, fuels wildfires

Emergency foil blankets or space blankets are used to reduce heat loss from a person's body. They are usually light-weight and are made up of heat-reflective, thin plastic sheeting. But, in a hot environment, they can be used to provide shade or protection against radiated heat. And that's what Virdee took advantage of.



Ready for the London heat? My #heatwave hack using emergency thermal/foil blankets (or use kitchen foil INSIDE windows) Be safe to not deflect the into eyes vehicles etc Enjoy the sunshine responsibly #workingfromhome #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/cVEVZVka2K

— Jay Virdee ; (@jay_virdee) July 18, 2022

She used it to cover her windows.

Britain on Tuesday recorded its first ever temperature exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, with the mercury provisionally registering 40.2C at Heathrow Airport, the country's meteorological agency the Met Office said.

It comes within an hour of the UK smashing its previous all-time temperature record -- of 38.7C, set in Cambridge in eastern England in 2019 -- and comes amid a fierce heatwave sweeping northwest Europe.