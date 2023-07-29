Woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered, gets to keep them all

A Virginia woman received over 100 Amazon deliveries

A woman in Virginia, US, has received dozens of Amazon packages she never ordered in a novel ‘seller scam’. Cindy Smith was puzzled when Amazon boxes began appearing on her doorstep, marked to one “Lixiao Zhang” but sent to her address in Prince William County.

“They came from everybody,” Smith told CBS News affiliate WUSA. “FedEx, Amazon, all of them were delivering boxes.” The boxes piled up so high that after a while, delivery drivers could not access her front door anymore. Footage shared by WUSA shows dozens of Amazon packages piled on Smith’s doorstep and stacked in her basement.

The packages contained over 1,000 headlamps, 800 glue guns and a number of children’s binoculars. In a bid to get rid of the unwanted items, Smith took to driving around town with headlamps, glue guns and binoculars, handing them out to anyone who wanted them.

“A lot of people told me I was weird … I would drive around with headlamps and glue guns in the car. I gave them to everybody I met,” she said. “All my neighborus got glue guns or headlamps. I gave them to dog shelters, to veterinary clinics. I went to Burger King one day, and I was like, ‘I have a gift for you’,” she added.

Smith initially thought she was a victim of a “brushing scam”, in which e-commerce sellers ship packages to random address and then post fake reviews on their behalf to boost their own ratings.

However, WUSA suggests that Smith may have fallen victim to a different kind of scam, where vendors try to get rid of unsold items from Amazon fulfilment centres.

“It all boils down to money,” explained CJ Rosenbaum, a New York Attorney who represents companies selling on Amazon. “You have sellers located in China, who are just picking random addresses. And then when they need to get their products out of Amazon's warehouses, they're just having them sent there, because it's just cheaper for them to do so.”